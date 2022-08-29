Biblical Salt now available from the Land of the Bible

View of a salt factory in the southern Israeli city of Eilat on July 30, 2019. Photo by Mendy Hechtman/Flash90

In the Book of Kings, the men of Jericho complained to the prophet Elijah that the town’s water supply was contaminated and causing death. In response, Elijah treated the water by throwing salt into the city’s spring.

He went to the spring and threw salt into it. And he said, “Thus said Hashem: I heal this water; no longer shall death and bereavement come from it!” The water has remained wholesome to this day, in accordance with the word spoken by Elisha. (Kings 2 2:21-22)

This ancient Bible story is one of several that speak of the healing and cleansing powers of salt from the land of Israel. Thanks to a local manufacturer, salt from the holy land is now available for purchase worldwide and can bring Israel closer to families around the world each and every day. The manufacturer is Israel’s largest producer of salt.

Salt of the Earth is an innovative Israel-based salt producer that sources its product from Israel’s three seas – The Mediterranean Sea, The Red Sea, and the Dead Sea. All three salt shakers purchased by the customer contain salt from each of the three seas and are packaged side-by-side in a beautifully decorated box.

“It represents an essential industry in Israel,” the company’s export manager Avi Freund told Israel365 News in an exclusive interview.

Although the branding is new, Salt of the Earth products are processed in one of the oldest food production plants in Israel. Established in 1922, the company proudly hangs a certificate issued by late British Prime Minister Winston Churchill to build a salt plant during the British Mandate in its visiting center in the seaside town of Atlit.

The product was the brainchild of one of the company’s leaders, Ofer Rokni. After meeting a group of pro-Israel Evangelical Christians while visiting the Philipines, Rokni was inspired to create a product that is not only a basic food necessity but one that also helps believers connect to the Land of Israel.

The salt comes in granular crystals, but each of the three shakers also functions as a grinder allowing you to use it for cooking or as table salt.

“It’s a practical product people could use. It’s a nice gift at a low cost,” Freund said.

He added that you can even taste the difference between the three kinds of salt, according to the body of water they are extracted from.

