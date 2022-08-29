Aug 29, 2022
For 1st time since Six-Day War: Jewish pilgrims enter Temple Mt via Gate of Tribes

Aug 29, 2022

In the days to come, The Mount of Hashem‘s House Shall stand firm above the mountains And tower above the hills; And all the nations Shall gaze on it with joy. Isaiah 2:2 (The Israel BibleTM)

Sunday marked Rosh Chodesh (the new month) of Elul, an auspicious day, so hundreds of Jew ascended the Temple Mount. Usually, Jews are restricted to one entrance to the site, but today, through a strange string of events, the Israeli police led a group of Jews through a different gate.

One Temple Mount advocate believes the incident is hugely significant, establishing a precedent that exposes the lies of the “status quo.” More significantly, the incident presented a possible solution to a dangerous situation that has been ignored by authorities.

This is the first time Israeli Jews have entered the gate since the Six-day War.