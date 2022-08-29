For 1st time since Six-Day War: Jewish pilgrims enter Temple Mt via Gate of Tribes

Share this article











Sunday marked Rosh Chodesh (the new month) of Elul, an auspicious day, so hundreds of Jew ascended the Temple Mount. Usually, Jews are restricted to one entrance to the site, but today, through a strange string of events, the Israeli police led a group of Jews through a different gate.

One Temple Mount advocate believes the incident is hugely significant, establishing a precedent that exposes the lies of the “status quo.” More significantly, the incident presented a possible solution to a dangerous situation that has been ignored by authorities.

This is the first time Israeli Jews have entered the gate since the Six-day War.