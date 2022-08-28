Jew lynched by Arabs in Jerusalem

Share this article











On Friday, a Jewish Israeli man was lynched in the Shimon Hatzadik neighborhood of Jerusalem.

The victim was a Jewish Israeli man who was targeted for holding an Israeli flag across from Arab and extreme left-wing protestors. The attack was caught on video whereby roughly twenty male Arab youth charged the man who tried to fend off the attackers. As soon as he realized that he was overwhelmed by the number of attackers, he turned and tried to flee. Police officers who were at the scene broke up the attack but were heavily criticized on Israeli social media for a lackadaisical intervention.