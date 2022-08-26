Terrorist’s farewell video: Jewish faith is “a falsified lie”

Share this article











Fatah posted terrorist Ibrahim Al-Nabulsi’s farewell video: “Victory or Martyrdom”

Al-Nabulsi: Jewish faith is “a falsified lie”

Fatah named summer camp for young boys after terrorist Al-Nabulsi

Terrorist Al-Nabulsi was a “young lion” who “chased his enemies” and “fought” – official PA TV

Mother of terrorist Al-Nabulsi encourages Martyrdom: “Every one of you is Ibrahim!”

Father of the dead terrorist encourages more terror: “Don’t lay down the rifle”

The Palestinian Authority’s latest celebrity terrorist “Martyr” is Ibrahim Al-Nabulsi. He was a member of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades (Fatah’s military wing) and participated in a series of shooting attacks targeting Israeli soldiers. Al-Nabulsi resisted arrest and shot at Israeli soldiers who returned fire and killed him in Nablus on Aug. 9, 2022. Since then, the PA and Fatah have praised him as a hero and promoted his “last will”: “Let no one ever abandon the rifle.” As Palestinian Media Watch has exposed, the PA constantly reinforces its policy of glorification of terror and terrorists to ensure a constant readiness among Palestinians to use arms and “Martyr” themselves in the fight against Israel. Honoring terrorists is one way of doing this.

Abbas’ Fatah Movement posted terrorist Al-Nabulsi’s farewell video in which he proclaimed “victory or Martyrdom,” labeled the Jewish faith “a falsified lie,” and encouraged others to continue terror:

Terrorist Ibrahim Al-Nabulsi: “Allah, resolve, and victory or Martyrdom. Your brother Ibrahim Al-Nabulsi,

Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades (i.e., Fatah’s military wing) in Nablus.” “A people is behind us

We stand and defend it

with its self-sacrificing fighters

Don’t worry, there are heroes who are waiting

There are lions in our land

who set out from among the poor ones

Our faith is like iron, and their (i.e., the Jews’) faith is a falsified lie

Victory is certain

The wild animals here are awe-inspiring

By Allah, O Men, I’m not waiting for an answer”

“I give you a last will: Let no one ever abandon the rifle,

in the name of your honor.” [Official Fatah Facebook page, Aug. 12, 2022]

Abbas’ Fatah was quick to name a summer camp for young boys after the terrorist: Judging from a photo from the camp showing a boy in military uniform holding an assault rifle behind his back, it would seem Fatah is teaching kids at the camp exactly what terrorist Al-Nabulsi preached: Not to abandon the rifle:

Posted text: “A camp for the members of the Fatah Movement Shabiba High School [Movement] under the title ‘Martyr Ibrahim Al-Nabulsi Camp’ in Hebron.” [Official Fatah Facebook page, Aug. 18, 2022]

Official PA TV News praised terrorist Al-Nabulsi as a “young lion” who “chased his enemies” and “fought.” PA TV also served as a platform for the terrorist’s parents to express their pride in their son and encourage other Palestinians to follow his example, fight Israel, and become “Martyrs”:

Alaa Al-Nabulsi, father of terrorist Ibrahim Al-Nabulsi: “Our message is the message of [my son] Ibrahim (i.e., terrorist): Don’t lay down the rifle. He sent a message to the resistance members while under siege: ‘If I die as a Martyr, don’t lay down the rifle. Protect the rifle and the resistance until liberation.’” … Official PA TV narrator: “Ibrahim Al-Nabulsi, this young lion, who imbibed the milk of strength and honor… He chased his enemies 1,000 times, fought 1,000 times, participated in exchanges of fire 1,000 times, accompanied his comrades to their final rest 1,000 times, and died between the whistling bullets once… An entire state (i.e., Israel), with all its equipment, weapons, military, and dogs was up on its feet to assassinate Ibrahim and his comrades, who made a decision to die as Martyrs, Allah willing.” [Official PA TV News, Aug. 10, 2022]

The terrorist’s mother rejoiced over her son’s Martyrdom-death and urged other Palestinians to seek Martyrdom like him, telling them: “Every one of you is Ibrahim!” The crowd responded with a chant encouraging death for Allah by describing “the mother of the Martyr” as someone to envy:

Mother of terrorist Ibrahim Al-Nabulsi: “[My son Ibrahim] told me: “Mom, don’t mourn for me. I am under siege, don’t mourn, just bless me. If I die as a Martyr, don’t cry and don’t mourn.” As for me, he is with the Master of the Universe, with Allah. The Master of the Universe gave him to me, and took him with His power and ability. He is a Martyr, praise Allah, a Martyr, a Martyr, praise Allah.” [Official PA TV, Palestine This Morning, Aug. 10, 2022]

Mother of terrorist Ibrahim Al-Nabulsi: “They shot [my son] Ibrahim, but there are another 100 Ibrahims! Every one of you is Ibrahim! You are all Ibrahim! You are all my children! You are all Ibrahim! Ibrahim went to his beloved one. He went to his beloved one, Prophet Muhammad.” Crowd: “Mother of the Martyr, you are fortunate! Mother of the Martyr, you are fortunate! If only my mother were in your place” Mother: “Ibrahim triumphed, praise Allah. He triumphed, he triumphed, praise Allah, praise Allah Master of the Universe.” [Facebook page of the Quds News Network TV, Aug. 10, 2022]

A host on one of PA TV’s programs for and about terrorist prisoners lavished praise on both the terrorist shooter and his mother, reinforcing the PA’s ideal of parents rejoicing over the death of their children fighting Israel:

Official PA TV host: “From the giants of endurance drips legendary endurance embodied by the mother of Ibrahim Al-Nabulsi, who rehabilitated the heart of the entire nation when she carried the body of the brave youth (i.e., her dead terrorist son) giving testimony, and raised his last will that remained, adorned with love in sounds of joy, in the wedding procession of the self-sacrificing fighter (i.e., Martyr’s funeral is considered wedding to the 72 Virgins in Paradise in Islam).” [Official PA TV, Giants of Endurance, Aug. 11, 2022]

Eulogizing Al-Nabulsi, Abbas’ Fatah Movement “said that it is nothing new to bid farewell to hero after hero, whom history will record their names in the book of our people’s eternal acts of glory.” [Official PA TV News, Aug. 9, 2022] Likewise, at a condolence visit, PA Prime Minister Muhammad Shtayyeh expressed admiration for Al-Nabulsi, stressing that the city of Nablus – from which Al-Nabulsi and many other terrorists have come – “has been recording the most impressive lines in the Palestinian people’s history.”

[Official PA TV, Aug. 12, 2022]

The official PA daily connected between terrorist Al-Nabulsi and another terrorist from Nablus, “heroic fighter” Naif Abu Sharakh, who was involved in murder of at least 23 and was killed by Israel during the PA terror campaign in 2000-2005 – the second Intifada. The paper lauded the “enduring mothers” of the two terrorists, using one of them as messenger, buttressing the PA’s preferred role model of a son: the terrorist “hero” and the PA’s favored type of parent: the bereaved but rejoicing mother:

“The scenes of heroism are not stopping after the cases of the two Martyrs, but rather they continued through enduring mothers who sacrificed their children for the sake of the homeland… The mother of Martyr Naif Abu Sharakh told [the official PA daily] Al-Hayat Al-Jadida: ‘The mother of Ibrahim [Al-Nabulsi] is an example of the mother who is full of endurance, and Ibrahim is a true hero. When I saw her yesterday (on Tuesday) carrying the rifle at the funeral I wished to be next to her. I cried over Ibrahim like I cried over my son Naif, Allah be praised she came out as a mother full of endurance. Allah, please grant her endurance, for her and for every Palestinian mother.’ Naif’s mother directed a message through Al-Hayat Al-Jadida to the mother of Martyr Al-Nabulsi: ‘Be proud of Ibrahim. I congratulate you over his death as a Martyr. My son Naif has been a Martyr for 18 years already, but I feel as if he died as a Martyr yesterday. The world does not forget Ibrahim, Naif, nor any [other] noble person. Our children are only noble, and Allah will always send us those like them.’ … Regarding the mothers’ mixed emotions and their endurance in these moments, she added: ‘I swear by Allah that if I knew that the victory will be today, I would send my three children down to the battlefield. Praise Allah, Allah gave me [Naif] and Allah took [him]. It’s enough for me that I walk on the street and hear that everyone swears by the name of Naif. Naif is a great legend. He died as a Martyr and I am satisfied with him.’” [Official PA daily Al-Hayat Al-Jadida, Aug. 11, 2022]

A Fatah official promoted continued terrorist shooting at Jews praying at Joseph’s Tomb, crediting terrorist shooter Al-Nabulsi with “preventing settlers” from accessing the holy site:

Fatah Nablus Branch Secretary Muhammad Hamdan: “We emphasize that the rifle of legendary Martyr Ibrahim Al-Nabulsi prevented the entry of the settlers to Joseph’s Tomb (i.e., shooting attack on Jews). His comrades on the path carry his last will today and will continue to carry the rifle to prevent the settlers from instigating disturbances next to Nablus, at the checkpoints, and at the points of contact with our civilians, and will continue the confrontation with the occupier.” [Official PA TV, Topic of the Day, Aug. 10, 2022]

Ibrahim Al-Nabulsi – Palestinian terrorist and member of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades (Fatah’s military wing) who was responsible for a series of shooting attacks targeting Israeli soldiers. Al-Nabulsi resisted arrest and shot at Israeli soldiers who returned fire and killed him in Nablus on Aug. 9, 2022. Al-Nabulsi was a member of a Fatah terror cell that was attacked while planning an imminent attack on Feb. 8, 2022; while Al-Nabulsi escaped, three other members of the cell were shot and killed: Adham Mabrouka Al-Shishani, Muhammad Al-Dakhil, and Ashraf Mubaslat.

Official PA TV newsreader: “The [Palestinian] National Liberation Movement ‘Fatah’ eulogized its members Martyrs Ibrahim Al-Nabulsi (i.e., terrorist, responsible for numerous shooting attacks), Islam Sabbouh, and Hussein Taha who were shot by the occupation forces in the old city of Nablus and ascended to Heaven. Fatah said that it is nothing new to bid farewell to hero after hero, whom history will record their names in the book of our people’s eternal acts of glory, as our unarmed victim people is continuing a life of war, struggles, and suffering in dealing with the most despicable crimes in history that are continuing on our Palestinian land. We in Fatah are continuing our national resistance and confronting death with life and destruction with construction, while being firm in the national struggle. We are continuing the struggle and challenge despite every blow whose goal is to harm our determination. We will remain united with our people, holding onto our principles and our firm belief in the necessity of struggle that continues until victory and extricating freedom and independence.” [Official PA TV News, Aug. 9, 2022]

PA Prime Minister Muhammad Shtayyeh: “Dear parents of the Martyrs, mercy on your sons and mercy on all our Martyrs. We remain with the pledge for the sake of Palestine. Nablus has been recording the most impressive lines in the Palestinian people’s history, for years since the British period and the British occupation and everyone who came after [the British] until this very day. This city was not called ‘fire mountain’ coincidentally or arbitrarily. This city is called ‘fire mountain’ because this city knows the language of history and knows for a certainty that if this occupation will not be obligated [to do so], it will not end. Therefore, we all must make the occupation obligated [to leave]. Ibrahim [Al-Nabulsi] (i.e., terrorist, responsible for numerous shooting attacks), Islam [Sabbouh], and Hussein [Taha] paid the account of blood and contributed a fortune [with their lives] for the sake of Palestine so that it will live. They contributed a fortune so that we will have an independent state whose capital is Jerusalem, and so that the refugees will return to their land.” [Official PA TV, Aug. 12, 2022]

PA Prime Minister Muhammad Shtayyeh paid condolence visits to the families of terrorists Ibrahim Al-Nabulsi, Islam Sabbouh, and Hussein Taha, who died when Al-Nabulsi resisted arrest and shot at Israeli soldiers.

Headline: “From the mother of Naif to the mother of Ibrahim – the story of the holy milk” “These are the stories of heroism that renew their legends in Nablus. In 2004, heroic fighter Naif Abu Sharakh ‘Abu Fathi’ (i.e., terrorist, involved in murder of at least 23) died as a Martyr during an assassination operation carried out by the occupation in the old city of Nablus. [The story of heroism] renewed yesterday, Tuesday [Aug. 9, 2022], after 18 years, with another Abu Fathi, heroic Martyr Ibrahim Al-Nabulsi (i.e., terrorist, responsible for a number of shooting attacks). The scenes of heroism are not stopping after the cases of the two Martyrs, but rather they continued through enduring mothers who sacrificed their children for the sake of the homeland. It may be that the scenes of the mother of Martyr Al-Nabulsi as she carried her son to his final resting place and repeated her words ‘My son is the sacrifice of Jerusalem and Palestine, all the children of the homeland are my children’ connect to the feelings of the mother of Martyr Naif Abu Sharakh in the first moments after the death as a Martyr of her son Naif. The mother of Martyr Naif Abu Sharakh told [the official PA daily] Al-Hayat Al-Jadida: ‘The mother of Ibrahim [Al-Nabulsi] is an example of the mother who is full of endurance, and Ibrahim is a true hero. When I saw her yesterday (on Tuesday) carrying the rifle at the funeral I wished to be next to her. I cried over Ibrahim like I cried over my son Naif, Allah be praised she came out as a mother full of endurance. Allah, please grant her endurance, for her and for every Palestinian mother.’ Naif’s mother directed a message through Al-Hayat Al-Jadida to the mother of Martyr Al-Nabulsi: ‘Be proud of Ibrahim. I congratulate you over his death as a Martyr. My son Naif has been a Martyr for 18 years already, but I feel as if he died as a Martyr yesterday. The world does not forget Ibrahim, Naif, nor any [other] noble person. Our children are only noble, and Allah will always send us those like them.’ She added: ‘The moment Naif died as a Martyr I was making him lunch. It was the afternoon. I was making him stuffed vegetables and grape leaves, Naif loved that. At the same time the occupation soldiers were assassinating him and I didn’t know. I hoped that he would come and I would feed them to him with my own hands. These are moments that I cannot forget, when my little son came and told me that Naif died as a Martyr.’ Regarding the mothers’ mixed emotions and their endurance in these moments, she added: ‘I swear by Allah that if I knew that the victory will be today, I would send my three children down to the battlefield. Praise Allah, Allah gave me [Naif] and Allah took [him]. It’s enough for me that I walk on the street and hear that everyone swears by the name of Naif. Naif is a great legend. He died as a Martyr and I am satisfied with him. Ibrahim Al-Nabulsi is like him and very similar to him. His personality is strong like his, and if Naif were alive I would have wanted him to be with him.’” [Official PA daily Al-Hayat Al-Jadida, Aug. 11, 2022]

Naif Abu Sharakh – Palestinian terrorist and the commander of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades (Fatah’s military wing) in Nablus during the PA terror campaign in 2000-2005. He was involved in many terrorist attacks against Israel, including a double suicide bombing in Tel Aviv on Jan. 5, 2003 in which 23 people were murdered and dozens were injured. Sharakh was killed during an Israeli army military operation in Nablus on June 26, 2004.