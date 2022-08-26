Pro-Russia forces in Ukraine free captured Israeli man

Russian official media reported that an Israeli national who was abducted by pro-Russian forces while fighting for Ukraine has been freed and is on his way to Israel.
According to Russian Television and Radio, Vladimir Kozlovsky was given over to the Russian Jewish community and will later go to Israel to join his wife in Tel Aviv.
הטלוויזיה הרוסית שחררה תיעוד של האזרח הישראלי ולדימיר קוזלובסקי, לאחר שחרורו משבי המורדים הפרו-רוסים במזרח אוקראינה@Yoav__Zehavi pic.twitter.com/2Nyuk4Xm3l
— כאן חדשות (@kann_news) August 25, 2022
A news report showed him speaking to his wife, then standing in a synagogue praying with tallit and tefillin.
“He prayed freely in Luhansk after he shared all the information known to him,” said the video, which was shared on social media. “It was decided to transfer the Israeli citizen to the Jewish community of Russia,” it added.
In the video, Kozlovsky initially stated that said he did not expect to survive, but to be tortured and killed.