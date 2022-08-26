Iran-backed troops in Syria attack US troops in Syria; US military responds with airstrikes

Share this article











The Pentagon said on Wednesday that two U.S. military bombings in eastern Syria earlier this week should be seen as a message to Iran and Tehran-backed militias that threatened American forces earlier this month and several times in the past year.

Undersecretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl said that the overnight U.S. airstrikes on facilities used by militias backed by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps demonstrated that “the United States will not hesitate to defend itself against Iranian and Iran-backed aggression when it occurs,” reported the AP. The IRGC has been implicated in a plot to assassinate top US national security officials including former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and former National Security Adviser John Bolton.