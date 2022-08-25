AIPAC attacks J Street for financial backing from billionaire George Soros

George Soros, Founder and Chairman of the Open Society Foundation gives a speech during Economic Forum in Brussels, Belgium on June 1, 2017 (courtesy: Shutterstock)

Continuing the social-media war between AIPAC and J Street this election cycle, AIPAC on Wednesday retweeted campaign finance disclosures from the J Street Action Fund PAC linked to the controversial left-wing, Jewish billionaire George Soros.

According to a tweet by political research director Rob Pyers and retweeted by AIPAC, the J Street Action Fund has so far received $1 million from Soros’s Democracy PAC.

The contributions were spent opposing pro-Israel candidates in congressional races where J Street and AIPAC have gone head-to-head, including TV advertisements opposing incumbent Rep. Haley Stevens (D-Mich.) in this month’s race against J Street-endorsed incumbent Rep. Andy Levin (D-Mich.).

The largest portion of Democracy PAC’s donations to J Street was spent to support former Maryland Rep. Donna Edwards in her race against AIPAC-endorsed candidate Glen Ivey in the Democratic primary for the open seat in Maryland’s 4th Congressional District.

“George Soros has a long history of backing anti-Israel groups. Now he’s giving $1 million to help [J Street] support anti-Israel candidates and attack pro-Israel Democrats,” tweeted AIPAC. “AIPAC works to strengthen pro-Israel mainstream Democrats. J Street [and] Soros work to undermine them.”

In both races, the AIPAC endorsed candidate won, despite J Street Action Fund spending $1.3 million. That amount was still dwarfed by the combined contributions from AIPAC-affiliated organizations.

J Street blamed AIPAC for using its money to influence the outcome of the district against progressive candidates, accused it of receiving funding from major Republican donors and endorsing Republican candidates who deny the validity of the 2020 election results.