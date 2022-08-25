Biden rejects call from Lapid as Iran deal looms

US president Joe Biden and Prime Minister Yair Lapid at a welcoming ceremony for Biden, at Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv on July 13, 2022, for his first official visit to Israel since becoming US president. Photo by Noam Revkin Fenton/Flash90

The White House reportedly refused an initial request from Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid to speak with U.S. President Joe Biden, saying he was on vacation, according to Israeli media reports.

The Americans say the talk is expected to take place in the coming days, Ynet reported.

The delayed call comes against the background of renewed momentum to revive the 2015 nuclear deal as the U.S. on Wednesday responded to Iran’s latest offer.

“We have conveyed our feedback privately, and I’m not going to get into further details,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said Wednesday.

Israel has expressed opposition to a U.S. return to the nuclear deal, a priority for the Biden administration.

Lapid said at a briefing for foreign correspondents on Wednesday, “On the table right now is a bad deal. It would give Iran a hundred billion dollars a year. This money will not build schools or hospitals. This is a hundred billion dollars a year that will be used to undermine stability in the Middle East and spread terror around the globe,”

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz was scheduled to travel to the United States on Thursday for meetings with senior American defense officials.

He will hold meetings at U.S. Central Command in Florida and meet with National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan in Washington, D.C., according to reports.

However, he will not meet with Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.