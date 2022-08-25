Hamas outraged over Christian woman for dressing ‘provocatively’ on Temple Mount, call her “settler”

Ana Ramos Gutiérrez visited the Temple Mount earlier this month (courtesy: Instagram)
‘Palestinian’ media was in an uproar after discovering images of a woman who took racy pictures of herself on the Temple Mount and uploaded them to her Instagram account.
Hamas daily Felesteen writes, “An Israeli settler provoked the feelings of the Almoravids in Al-Aqsa Mosque after she took pictures semi-naked on the stairs leading to the Dome of the Rock.”
There’s just one problem. The woman in question is not Israeli, nor is she a settler. The pictures were posted by Ana Ramos Gutiérrez, a tourist from Spain who visited the Temple Mount earlier this month and posted her photos of the visit on social media.Gutiérrez is a Christian who also visited the Church of the Holy Sepulchre and the Western Wall during her stay in the Jewish State.
The hashtag circulating on Arab social media states: “#Jewish_prostitute_desecrates_Al-Aqsa,” with dozens of angry users outraged by her actions. According to a Hamas spokesman, the pic “constitutes an unprecedented provocation to the feelings of our Palestinian people and the entire Arab and Islamic nation.”
Yasser Khalaf, the Palestinian Ahrar Movement spokesman, said, “This step is the result of the continued encouragement of the Zionist governments that oversee and strive to impose their Judaization and settlement plans for the Holy City and Al-Aqsa Mosque. This intrusion is a major and dangerous provocation to the feelings of our people, Muslims and all Arabs, and disregard for the entire nation. It is the result of the continuation of Arab-Zionist normalization that encourages the Zionists to persist in their aggression and crimes against our people …These scenes are a dangerous transgression of all red lines.”
The preacher of Al-Aqsa Mosque, Ikrima Sabri, called it a desecration of Al-Aqsa Mosque and a violation of its sanctity by storming it in improper dress in defiance of Muslim feelings.