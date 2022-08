Hamas outraged over Christian woman for dressing ‘provocatively’ on Temple Mount, call her “settler”

Yasser Khalaf, the Palestinian Ahrar Movement spokesman, said , “This step is the result of the continued encouragement of the Zionist governments that oversee and strive to impose their Judaization and settlement plans for the Holy City and Al-Aqsa Mosque. This intrusion is a major and dangerous provocation to the feelings of our people, Muslims and all Arabs, and disregard for the entire nation. It is the result of the continuation of Arab-Zionist normalization that encourages the Zionists to persist in their aggression and crimes against our people …These scenes are a dangerous transgression of all red lines.”