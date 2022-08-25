Hamas outraged over Christian woman for dressing ‘provocatively’ on Temple Mount, call her “settler”

‘Palestinian’ media was in an uproar after discovering images of a woman who took racy pictures of herself on the Temple Mount and uploaded them to her Instagram account.

There’s just one problem. The woman in question is not Israeli, nor is she a settler. The pictures were posted by Ana Ramos Gutiérrez, a tourist from Spain who visited the Temple Mount earlier this month and posted her photos of the visit on social media.Gutiérrez is a Christian who also visited the Church of the Holy Sepulchre and the Western Wall during her stay in the Jewish State.