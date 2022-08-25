Netanyahu warns Fox News: Iran to hold every American city hostage

Share this article











Israel’s opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu joined Fox and Friends on Wednesday to discuss the current nuclear deal being negotiated between Iran and the Biden administration.

During the interview, the former Prime Minister warned: “If Iran has nuclear weapons, they don’t merely threaten my country, Israel or the entire Middle East and America’s allies, they threaten you directly.”

Clarifying his warning, Netanyahu added that the Islamic Republic will: “hold every American city hostage to nuclear weapons.”

“Starting two years from now, they can develop added enrichment capacity of uranium 3500 advanced centrifuges that is each 10-20 times stronger and more effective than what they have,” he said. You are adding an enormous capacity to enriched uranium. That’s a critical element of making nuclear bombs.”

Netanyahu has also said that he has talked to President Biden, warning him about the deal. However, he lamented, “from their point of view, this deal is done.” Netanyahu then vowed that he would do everything in his power to torpedo the deal if he will be elected to lead Israel once again.