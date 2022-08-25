Israeli Air Force jets infiltrated Iran’s airspace – Report

The F-35 fighter jet during the "Blue Flag", an international aerial training exercise at the Ovda air force base, Southern Israel, November Southern Israel, October 24, 2021. Photo by Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90

A London-based Saudi news site reports that fighter jets, drones, and mid-air refueling planes participated in recent drills while evading detection by Russian and Iranian radar.

Israel and America simulated air raids on Iran and the seizure of Iranian warships in the Persian Gulf, according to the Arabic website Elaph. It also said Israel had flown aircraft in Iranian airspace in recent months.

The report, citing unnamed sources, also claimed that Israeli submarines surveil Iranian vessels.

It also said that the United States and Israel are preparing to strike Iran if the talks with world powers fail to revive the 2015 nuclear deal.

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid said on Wednesday that Israel is “not prepared to live with a nuclear threat above our heads from an extremist, violent Islamist regime. This will not happen. Because we will not let it happen.”