Gush head Ne’eman responds to Tel Aviv’s “Green Line” maps in their schools

Share this article











Gush Etzion Regional Council Head Shlomo Ne’eman’s response to a media report indicating that the Tel Aviv municipality has decided to utilize maps in local schools this year, featuring the so-called “green line,” in defiance of the Ministry of Education’s position on the matter.

“The Mayor of Tel Aviv Ron Huldai is referring to a line which is irrelevant and does not represent the consciousness of the Israeli public. Let’s remember that in the last Knesset election, Huldai failed on a national level and quit because he did not receive the trust of the general voting public. Now from his perch in Tel Aviv, he is trying to manipulate consciousness in regard to the inheritance of our ancestors.”

Ne’eman added: “Huldai is right about one thing – there is a great need to apply sovereignty over Judea and Samaria, where hundreds of thousands of Jewish citizens of the State of Israel are treated as second class, and any quipster can decide to remove us from the map at any time.”