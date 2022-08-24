American Airlines acquires aircraft that will fly from New York to Tel Aviv in 5 hours

Share this article











American Airlines and Boom Supersonic announced a deal on Tuesday whereby the airline will purchase up to 20 Overture aircraft, with an option for an additional 40.

The Overture has the capability of flying twice as fast as today’s fastest commercial aircraft. This means that the travel time from New York and Tel Aviv (and back) would go from approximately 10.5 hours to a little over five.

AA has made a non-refundable deposit for the initial 20 airplanes.

“Looking to the future, supersonic travel will be an important part of our ability to deliver for our customers,” said Derek Kerr, American Airlines’ CFO “We are excited about how Boom will shape the future of travel both for our company and our customers.”

Overture is able to travel at Mach 1.7 over water, which is two times the speed of today’s fastest commercial aircraft, with a range of 4,250 nautical miles. Overture is expected to complete its flights to over 600 destinations around the world in as little as half the time it takes today.