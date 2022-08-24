US primary elections: Big losses for antisemites

From left to right: Yuh-Line Niou who lost in New York's 10th district Democrtaic primary, Jarren Jackson who lost in Oklahoma's District 2 GOP runoff (courtesy: screenshot)

Share this article











Election results for Democrat and GOP primaries in the US were announced late Tuesday night. In November, the winners will face off against their opposing party’s representatives for spots on Capitol Hill. Gubernatorial races will also be determined then as well.

However, the election’s biggest losers appear to be antisemitic candidates on both sides of the political aisle. Yuh-Line Niou, a progressive Taiwanese-American politician, lost her primary race in New York’s 10th Congressional District to Dan Goldman, a former federal prosecutor. He led House Democrats’ impeachment of Donald Trump in 2019.

Niou is an outspoken supporter of the anti-Israel Boycott Divest Sanction (BDS) movement who said in an interview with Jewish Insider: “I believe in the right to protest as a fundamental tenet of western democracy, so I do support BDS,”

In a candidate questionnaire, Niou somewhat modified her stance, writing: “I do not support calls to oppose the BDS movement; at the same time, I do not agree with all of its demands, nor do I embrace all of its tactics.”

Although there were many candidates opposing Goldman, Niou was his closest competitor.

The district, which covers Manhattan and parts of Brooklyn, is among the most Democrat-leaning in the nation, giving Goldman an all-but-confirmed seat in Congress.

In the GOP camp, labeled antisemite Jarren Jackson lost his Republican to Ally Seifried in their runoff race for Oklahoma’s State Senate (District 2). Seifried works for a book publisher and is a ninth-generation Oklahoman and Cherokee citizen. It was reported by Media Matters that Jackson has made antisemitic remarks online, including saying that he’s “not beholden to Jews” and listing “the Jews” as evidence that “evil exists.”

FANTASTIC NEWS out of Oklahoma – antisemitic homophobe Jarrin Jackson LOSES to Ally Seifried in the Republican Runoff for State Senate (District 2). Jackson was featured as our ‘Antisemite of the Week’ on August 9th – https://t.co/Tmd6Hw5hje https://t.co/fzdV53SsFe pic.twitter.com/1n0W4JQBDR — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) August 24, 2022

Although Media Matters is a Soros funded operation, Jackson has not denied the allegations of antisemitism made against him.