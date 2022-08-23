Jews targeted by black assailants in two separate Brooklyn attacks {WATCH]

Tens of thousands of Ultra-Orthodox Jews of the Belz Hasidic Dynasty take part in the wedding ceremony of the Granddaughter of the Belz Rabbi on June 10, 2014. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90 *** Local Caption *** çøãéí áìæ éùéáä áìõ ìáåù çâéâé éäãåú çúåðä ùîìú ëìä ùîìú ëìåìåú ëìä çúï çâéâä çåââéí è÷ñ ãúé îñøú îñøúé ùèøééîì çøãé ðëãä ùì ä øáé î áìõ

Two acts of hate were perpetrated against Chassidic Jews in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn, N.Y., on Sunday, and both were caught on security videos.

Just after midnight on Aug. 21, two African-American teens were seen chasing a Jewish man down the street. The man, who is wearing a shtreimel—a fur hat worn by some Chassidic men on Shabbat and Jewish holidays—drops it as he’s running. One of the teens stops to pick it up and waves it around like a trophy as the other teen continues to chase the Jewish man.

2 perps are seen chasing after a Hasidic Jewish person on Roebling St & Lee Ave last night, if you have more information contact ⁦@WspuShomrim⁩ and ⁦@NYPD90Pct⁩. pic.twitter.com/FGeZApGaUh — WILLIAMSBURG NEWS (@WMSBG) August 21, 2022

In a second instance, which happened at around 6 a.m. on Sunday, an African-American male carries a fire extinguisher and runs towards a Chassidic Jew in the same general area, spraying him with flame-retardant chemicals. Police are said to be investigating the incident.

A perp is seen running up behind a Hasidic Jewish person on Lee Ave & Taylor St and assaulted him by spraying him with a fire extinguisher, if you have more information contact ⁦@WspuShomrim⁩ and ⁦@NYPD90Pct⁩. pic.twitter.com/yzfxSjufTD — WILLIAMSBURG NEWS (@WMSBG) August 21, 2022

The Anti-Defamation League said in a social-media post that it is aware of the second incident and urged people with information to call the local police, as well as report it to their organization.