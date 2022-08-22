Jordanian journalist defends Abbas; claims Palestinians real victims of Holocaust

Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas speaks during a meeting of the Palestinian leadership in the West Bank city of Ramallah, September 3, 2020. Photo by Flash90

Last week, PA Chairman Mahmoud Abbas made the outrageous claim in Germany that Israel had committed “50 Holocausts” against Palestinians over the years. Though his statements drew almost universal criticism and he partially walked them back, this claim has now been incorporated as one of the talking points used by Palestinians to criticize Israel with Arabs justifying Abbas’ remarks.

On Sunday, Hamada al-Farana, a journalist for the Jordanian news site Ad Dustor (The Constitution), one of the most influential news sites Arabic news sources, wrote an article based on the premise that the Palestinian suffered more from the Holocaust than any other nation.

This astounding article was first noted by Elder of Ziyon, a pro-Israel blogger.

“The Palestinian Arab people were the most affected peoples in the whole world from the results of the Nazi fascist European massacres against the Jews for several fundamental reasons,” the article began. “First, because we, as Arabs, Muslims, and Christians, our culture does not allow us to accept collective punishments against humans, and to treat them with contempt, hatred, or hostility, on the basis of religion, nationalism, sect, or their positions and convictions.”

His second claim is even more astounding, stating that Jews are, in fact, part of the Palestinian people. In this claim, he compared Zionism to the Islamic State (ISIS).

“Secondly, because Jews and Judaism are part of our Arab people and nation,” Judaism is one of the monotheistic religions that complements Christianity and Islam, even if the diligence and diversity differ among them,” al-Farana wrote. “The difference between Jews and Judaism on one side and the Zionist movement on the other, is the difference between Islam and Muslims from the two organizations Al-Qaeda and ISIS.”

He identifies “Palestine” as belonging to Islamic Arabs and Christians.

“We work against Zionism as a political movement that inherited the traditional European colonization and occupation and established its project on the land of Palestine, at the expense of the Palestinian people, their persecution and displacement,” he continued. “The Zionist-Israeli-Jewish colonial expansionist project on the land of Arab-Islamic-Christian Palestine.”

The author blamed the US, Germany , France and Britain for backing the Zionist takeover of Palestine.

“Thirdly, the Palestinians paid a heavy price because of the Holocaust, as Zionism and the colonial countries of Europe exploited the Nazi massacres against the Jews, and worked to displace and resettle them in Palestine, and to establish a Jewish state for them on the land of the Palestinian people, at the expense of their national rights, and to destroy their structure as a people and institutions, with European support and private support.”

Finally, al-Farana identifies the true victims of the Holocaust; the Palestinians.

“Fourth, and this is the most important, that the Palestinians paid the price of the European massacres of the Jews, so Palestine was colonized, half of its people were expelled outside their homeland, and they were subjected to displacement and exile, and massacres were committed against them.”

The author “sympathized” with the Jews and rejected the Nazi efforts at the Final Solution, the ideological effort at genocide targeting the Jews, though he went on to compare Israel to the Nazi regime.

“For these reasons, we sympathize with the tragedy of the Jews in Europe, and we reject, as Arabs, Muslims and Christians with the Palestinians, those Nazi fascist crimes against the Jews, just as we reject and condemn, at the same time, with the same force, the massacres of the Israeli colony and its daily crimes against the Palestinian people, including killing, destruction, persecution, besieging and starvation.”

The author then called for the world to hunt down and prosecute “Zionists” just as Nazi war criminals were prosecuted after World War II.

“What the Palestinian President said, what he expressed, and what he meant, is the core of the bitter truth that needs to be responded to by the German and European peoples, with realism and fairness, away from prior political bias.”

The irony is that during World War II, the Palestinians allied with the Nazis and celebrate this connection to this day.

The author finally suggests that the only way Europe can atone or the Holocaust is by ejecting the Jews from Israel.

“Europe’s salvation from the complex of the Jewish question, and the feeling of guilt towards the Holocaust, can only be achieved through fairness to the Palestinian people and recognition of the catastrophe that has befallen them,” he concluded.