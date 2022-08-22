Central Israel: Loose bull sends local bank customers scrambling for safety

Share this article











Financial experts investing in Israeli banks may have found another reason to be ‘bullish’ on Monday morning.

תיעוד: שור שהשתחרר מבעליו נכנס הבוקר לסניף בנק לאומי בלוד. בעליו, תושב העיר, אותר, הגיע למקום וקשר אותו. אין נפגעים@hadasgrinberg pic.twitter.com/l1cp22yBmk — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) August 22, 2022

A massive bull who escaped from a local rancher was caught terrorizing patrons of Lod’s Bank Leumi. After several hours of mayhem, the bull’s owner, a local resident, arrived at the scene where he captured the bull by lassoing it in with a rope. No injuries were reported during the incident. The event was caught on camera.