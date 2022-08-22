Aug 22, 2022
Central Israel: Loose bull sends local bank customers scrambling for safety

by | Aug 22, 2022 | News Videos

Like a firstling bull in his majesty, He has horns like the horns of the wild-ox; With them he gores the peoples Deuteronomy 33:17 (The Israel BibleTM)

Financial experts investing in Israeli banks may have found another reason to be ‘bullish’ on Monday morning.

A massive bull who escaped from a local rancher was caught terrorizing patrons of Lod’s Bank Leumi. After several hours of mayhem, the bull’s owner, a local resident, arrived at the scene where he captured the bull by lassoing it in with a rope. No injuries were reported during the incident. The event was caught on camera.

