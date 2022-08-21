Miracle in Judea: No injuries after full bus riddled with bullets [Watch]

Share this article











An Israeli bus was shot at in central Judea-Samaria on Saturday night, according to police. No injuries were reported in the incident.

לאחר פיגוע הירי – כוחות צהל הקימו מחסום בכניסה המזרחית לעיר סילוואד pic.twitter.com/O5DTHNfd55 — כל החדשות בזמן אמת 🟢Saher (@Saher95755738) August 20, 2022

The shots were fired from the Arab village of Silwad at a bus driving on Highway 60, Judea and Samaria’s main north-south throughway, near the Jewish town of Ofra, the IDF stated.

The Egged bus was full with passengers during the time of the attack. At least eight bullet holes were riddled the vehicle’s windows and body, according to the Binyamin Regional Council.

The bus driver continued driving to the nearby Shiloh intersection where troops were dispatched to launch a manhunt for the gunman or gunmen. Medics also rushed to the intersection but were subsequently called off after discovering that all passengers miraculously emerged unscathed.

While searching for the perpetrators, the IDF blocked the entrance to Silwad, according to the ‘Palestinian’ press. Binyamin Regional Council chairman Yisrael Gantz said that the attack was the latest in an ongoing campaign of escalation by Palestinian terrorists adding that it demonstrated a “loss of deterrence” on the part of Israel’s government.

“We insist on immediate, decisive, and meaningful actions to eradicate terrorism and restore deterrence on the ground,” he said.

The Israeli Bus Drivers Union, called for an end to the “violence and terrorism” aimed against Israel’s buses.

“We can not ignore the blood of the drivers and their passengers,” a statement from the union read.

The attack comes on the heels of other incidents of violence in Judea and Samaria.

Earlier on Saturday, three Arab women from Shechem were caught by security forces with a makeshift submachine gun in their car. The trio was subsequently arrested near a checkpoint in Judea and Samaria.