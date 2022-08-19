The Israel Guys: When He Heard These 4 Words, HIS HEART DROPPED. . . And Then This Happened

Share this article











Eliyahu Berkowitz is a prominent journalist and writer living in the Golan Heights in Israel. His story of making aliyah to Israel however, is anything but normal. From a secular biker working as a chef in top restaurants in New York to milking cows on a kibbutz in the Jordan Valley, Eliyahu’s life is fascinating. After finding God in Israel and getting married, he moved to the hills of Gush Etzion. After going through the tragedy of finding his friend brutally murdered by a terrorist, Eliyahu got a call from a stranger one day with the news that his wife had just been in a terrorist attack. While on the way to an ultrasound appointment while pregnant with their firstborn daughter, an Arab terrorist stabbed her multiple times with a kitchen knife. What happened next, can only be accounted for as the miraculous hand of God. You won’t want to miss this special edition episode on The Israel Guys with Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz.

Read more about The Master of Return and the Eleventh Light at the website.

