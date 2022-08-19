FIFA World Cup hospitality website lists ‘Palestine’, not Israel

Share this article











The FIFA World Cup, which is set to take place in Qatar from Nov. 21 through Dec. 18, has a website that offers the public help in purchasing hospitality packages, but Israelis looking for their country were originally given the sole option of “Palestinian Territories, Occupied” rather than “Israel.”

After multiple news reports drew attention to the omission, the option of “Palestinian Territories” was removed and replaced with “Palestine.” Israel is still not listed on the website. StopAntisemitism.org pointed out the continued error on Sunday in a Twitter post, asking the FIFA World Cup, “Why is Israel STILL not listed?”

The sales agent listed for “Palestine” is the Hong Kong-based Winterhill Hospitality, which has been appointed the FIFA World Cup’s sales agent for various countries in Asia and the Middle East. Israel is listed as a country on the FIFA ticketing website and also on the Winterhill Hospitality website, The Jewish Chronicle reported.

Israel reached an agreement with FIFA in June that allows Israelis to purchase tickets for the World Cup and enter Qatar for the first time without the need for a foreign passport.