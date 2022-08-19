Israel ratifies decision to designate three Palestinian NGOs as terror organizations

Palestinians take part in a rally organized by the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) on the anniversary of the killing of its official Abu Ali Mustafa in Gaza City, on August 31, 2019. Photo by Hassan Jedi/Flash90 *** Local Caption *** ???????? ????? ??? ??? ???? ?????? ????? ?????? ?????? ??????

Israel on Wednesday ratified an October 2021 decision to designate three PFLP-affiliated NGOs as terrorist organizations, according to the Israeli Defense Ministry.

The Union of Palestinian Women’s Committees (UPWC), Bisan and Adameer, are all “branches of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine,” the ministry said in a statement.

The designation of another three organizations—Al-Haq, Defense for Children International-Palestine (DCI-P) and Union of Agricultural Work Committees’ (UAWC)—which were also named last October as being tied to the PFLP, has not yet been ratified.

Al-Haq and DCI-P submitted appeals to the Israel Defense Forces’ Central Command but their appeals were denied, the ministry said. A spokesperson for NGO Monitor, which has been closely monitoring the designation of these organizations since last year, said that UAWC has also appealed, but that its status remained unclear.

These organizations, under the guise of humanitarian and other activities, in fact further the goals of the PFLP terrorist organization, including recruiting PFLP operatives and raising money for the PFLP, according to the ministry.