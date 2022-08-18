Former White House Envoy to the Middle East Dedicates Ambucycle to United Hatzalah

Share this article











On Sunday afternoon underneath a cloudless Jerusalem sky, a face that is familiar to many in Israel smiled a terrific smile. Jason Greenblatt, who is best known for being the White House envoy to Israel under former U.S. President Donald Trump and one of the main architects of the Abraham Accords had just embarked on a partnership that is bound to save many lives. The partnership that Jason took, together with his wife Naomi and their children, was to donate and dedicate an emergency medical service (EMS) ambucycle to United Hatzalah.

After a brief tour of the organization’s headquarters and international dispatch center, the former envoy and his family stepped outside the building to unveil the brand new vehicle that will be paired up with one of the organization’s most active first responders and rush out to save lives.

During the ceremony Jason said, “It was an honor for my wife, children, and me, to donate an ambucycle to United Hatzalah, which is an outstanding organization. This donation was in memory of my parents, Vera & Max Greenblatt. Thank you to Eli Beer and all the amazing volunteers who save lives each and every day. May God bless you and keep you safe, and may you continue to save lives and positively impact the families whose lives you touch.”

Eli Beer, who was abroad on a fundraising mission when the dedication took place, extended his apologies to the Greenblatt family for not being able to be at the dedication ceremony in person and said. “This is a true partnership of lifesaving. Our volunteers can only help people in need of emergency medical care because of the donors who partner with us in our mission. Without them our volunteers wouldn’t be able to respond to medical emergencies as quickly as they do, nor would they have the equipment to treat people with. Without donors, friends, and true partners, like the Greenblatt family, our work simply wouldn’t be possible. I wish to thank Jason and Naomi and all of the children for their partnership in helping our mission to save lives of people in Israel move forward, and extend my apologies that I couldn’t be there in person to participate.”