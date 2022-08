Share this article











Counterterrorism operations are continuing in Judea and Samaria. An IDF officer was sadly killed by friendly fire near the town of Tulkarem. The US State Department is set to give a visa to the president of Iran for a speech at the UN general assembly in September. The parties of Itamar Ben-Gvir and Betzalel Smotrich are planning to run separately in the upcoming elections. And the Palestinian Islamic Jihad is threatening Israel again.