The Israel Guys: Eight Jews Shot in a terror attack at the Western Wall

Share this article











Eight people were injured Saturday night near the Western Wall when a terrorist opened fire on a bus sitting at the station. Four of the injured were Americans who were visiting Israel. An off-duty EMT who witnessed a deadly traffic accident used unorthodox means to save the life of one of the victims. Just like his predecessor Benny Gantz, former IDF Chief of Staff, Gadi Eizenkot is joining politics. The New York Times also decided to cut ties with one of their freelance journalist after his anti-semitic posts were called out by an NGO who reports on media bias against Israel.