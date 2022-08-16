IDF soldier killed in friendly-fire incident in Judea and Samaria

An Israeli infantry soldier was killed on Monday night in an apparent friendly-fire incident near Tulkarem in Samaria, the military confirmed in a statement.

An initial probe found that the soldier had left an outpost that he was manning and was mistakenly shot by another member of his unit upon his return.

He was evacuated to Meir Medical Center in Kfar Saba in critical condition, where he ultimately succumbed to his wounds.

The deceased soldier on Tuesday morning was identified as 20-year-old Nathan Fitoussi from Netanya, according to local media.

Preliminary reports had suggested Fitoussi was shot in a terrorist attack and that a manhunt had been launched in reponse. However, the IDF quickly clarified the details of the event.

Two IDF Commando Brigade officers were killed in January in a friendly-fire incident during a patrol near their base in the Jordan Valley.

This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.