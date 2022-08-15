IDF destroys terror tunnel from Gaza

Share this article











On Monday, the IDF announced it had successfully destroyed a tunnel from Gaza intended to be used to attack civilians in Israel. The tunnel composed of two branches penetrated into Israeli territory but did not cross the security barrier separating Gaza from Israel. The IDF claimed that it did not pose a threat to Israeli citizens as there is a sophisticated underground barrier preventing tunnels from penetrating into Israel. The reinforced concrete barrier has advanced sensors to detect any attempts to penetrate the border. Above the underground barrier is a 290-foot tall steel fence preventing terrorist infiltrations. The IDF also has a network of radar arrays, other surveillance sensors, and remote-controlled weaponry along the border.

Brig. Gen. Nimrod Aloni, the outgoing commander of the IDF’s Gaza Division, noted that a part of the tunnel had been struck during last year’s war between Gaza and Israel but had since been repaired and rebuilt.

“Recently, we identified efforts to restore the route of the old tunnel, and after conducting scans we located the tunnel with the two branches,” he said. Teh two branches of the tunnel were filled with concrete and made inoperable.

The entrance to the tunnel was in Gaza City.