Double miracle in Jerusalem: Brothers shot by terrorist, escape with minor injuries

Share this article











Brothers, Duvi (16) and Elazar (19) Prover from Telzstone, a suburb of Jerusalem, were in the Old City on Saturday night when a Palestinian terrorist opened fire.

“We were getting on the bus,” Duvi told Kikar H’Shabbat. “I didn’t even realize I was shot. I was in the middle of helping a woman in a wheelchair get on the bus. My brother Elazar was tying a tourniquet on a seriously injured victim. The paramedic told him on the way to the hospital that he had saved his life.”

“Both my brother and I were saved by a miracle,” Duvi said. “The bullet simply entered on one side and came out from the other.”

Their brother Yair described the prognosis.

“The orthopedists at Hadassah said that Duvi had amazing luck regarding the location of the injury. It was truly a miracle. If the bullet had hit a few centimeters deeper, he wouldn’t be alive. It was a huge miracle because five minutes earlier, a bus full of people passed by the station, and then my brothers’ bus arrived, which was much emptier. This was the bus that was hit and since it was emptier, there were fewer injuries.”

The two brothers were taken to separate hospitals but were reunited. Duvi was released on Sunday but Elazar was kept for further treatment.

The two brothers, along with several other victims of the attack, are US citizens. Eight people were wounded in the attack, including a woman in the advanced stages of pregnancy.