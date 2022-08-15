NYT said to cut Gaza stringer loose for urging the murder of Israelis

Share this article











The New York Times has cut ties with Gaza-based stringer Fady Hanona over a string of anti-Semitic social media posts brought to light by Honest Reporting, the media watchdog said on Saturday.

The NGO, that according to its website “monitors the media for bias against Israel,” published a list of post by Hanona, who was a contributor to at least six articles published by the Times during the latest round of fighting between Israel and Gaza-based terror groups.

Most recently, he shared a now-deleted propaganda video of terrorist groups in Jenin on Facebook, calling on Palestinians to return to “the culture of fighting and killing Israelis.”

“I don’t accept a Jew, Israeli or Zionist, or anyone else who speaks Hebrew. I’m with killing them wherever they are: children, elderly people, and soldiers,” wrote Hanona. “The Jews are sons of the dogs… I am in favor of killing them and burning them like Hitler did. I will be so happy.”