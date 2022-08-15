Dr. Mordechai Kedar: Palestinians expose waning support for Hamas, PIJ, PA

Share this article











Judging by the typical news from Gaza – you’d be forgiven for thinking that millions of Palestinians are united behind the Hamas or even Islamic Jihad flags. But as was made clear again last weekend, Hamas and the P.A tightly control what’s reported, as well as how. And now, several Gazans also braving retribution by speaking out against Hamas in a couple of rare Israeli TV interviews. Middle-East Expert and Researcher at the Begin-Sadat Center for Strategic Studies… Dr. Mordechai Kedar joining us…