The Israel Guys: Full update on the latest war with Gaza

Share this article











In today’s program, The Israel Guys analyze the latest round of fighting between Israel and the Gaza Strip. Israel precisely targeted high-profile terrorists inside Gaza, eliminating them. In response, Palestinian Islamic Jihad fired more than 1,000 rockets into Israel over the course of two days, hitting one Israeli home. Unfortunately, one of the missiles fired from Gaza fell short, killing four Palestinian Arab children. Global media rushed to blame Israel for their deaths, even though there is video footage of the rocket falling inside of Gaza.

