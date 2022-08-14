Palestinian Terrorist shooting attack in Jerusalem: 7 wounded, 2 seriously; Palestinians celebrate

Share this article











A Palestinian terrorist opened fire at two locations near the Old City in Jerusalem, wounding seven, two seriously.

The incident began around 1:30 AM on Saturday night when the Palestinian began shooting at a bus on the road near the Western Wall and then continued shooting in a nearby parking lot adjacent to King David’s Tomb. He reportedly began shooting as passengers boarded.

“The bus was full, jam-packed. I stopped at a bus stop at King David’s Tomb and then I heard gunfire, people started yelling, people were hurt inside the bus,” the bus driver, Daniel Kanievsky, told Hebrew media outlets. The driver said he had wanted to drive away but couldn’t because passengers were helping a wheelchair-bound woman board the bus, with the lowered ramp blocking the door from closing.

The Palestinian shot a 35-year-old pregnant woman in the abdomen while she was sitting in a car. Doctors described her injury as “complex” and her life was said to be in danger. Shaare Zedek hospital said she had undergone emergency childbirth and that the newborn was in serious but stable condition.

Four members of a Satmar Hasidic family who came from the United States as tourists on Wednesday were also wounded in the attack.

Shaare Zedek Medical center said five people arrived from the incident, including two in serious condition, one in moderate condition and two with mild injuries. Hadassah Mount Scopus hospital said two people arrived with gunshot wounds and were being examined, and four people suffered from acute anxiety following the shooting.

The Palestinian terrorists fled in the direction of the Shiloah Spring, inaccurately referred to in the media as Silwan in east Jerusalem. After six hours, the alleged terrorist turned himself in and was taken for questioning. His weapon was also seized.

Fireworks were seen in Shuafat, a Palestinian neighborhood in east Jerusalem, celebrating the terrorist attack.

The terrrorist will be paid a monthly stipend from the Palestinian Authority’s “Martyr’s Fund”. The Biden administration restored funding to the PA in contravention of the Taylor Force act.