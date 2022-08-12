‘Pro-Palestinian’ mob in NYC calls to wage intifada against Jews around the world

Hundreds of demonstrators holding flags and signs protest outside the Israeli Consulate to support the rights of Palestinians in their conflict with Israel, in Los Angeles, Calif., on May 11, 2021 (Shutterstock)

Hundreds of ‘pro-Palestinian’ protesters gathered in front of the Israeli Mission in NYC on Wednesday calling to spread the “Intifada” around the world. The Simon Weisenthal Center, a Jewish global human rights organization researching the Holocaust and hate in a historic and contemporary context, called on the city to prevent the rally because organizers used what the center called “the language of incitement.”

The rally was not violent but did include calls to annihilate Israel which included chanting “From the River to the Sea.”, “We don’t want no two state, we want all of it,” and “Israel, go to hell.”

Chants of “Globalize the Intifada” were also heard at the rally.

Intifada, literally ‘shaking ‘, refers to a violent civilian war targeting civilians. The First Intifada in 1987-1993 saw 200 Israelis murdered by Palestinians. The Second Intifada came after the signing of the Oslo accords in 1993 stablished a Palestinian state. Waged from 2000-2005, the Second Intifada saw approximately 1,000 Israelis murdered by Palestinians. The Intifadas were essentially funded by the Palestinian Authority “Martyrs Fund” which paid terrorists and their families based on how many Jews they murdered.

The protesters were joined by a few members of the fringe Neturei Karta movement who claim to be Jewish and were the same clothes as ultra-Orthodox Jews. “Rabbi” Dovid Feldman blamed Israel for the violence while refusing to acknowledge the more-than 1,000 rockets the Palestinian Islamic Jihad fired at cities in Israel that have a majority Jewish population.

“We very strongly believe that the bloodshed on both sides of the conflict is because of all that was done by the Israelis,” Feldman said. He justified the blatantly anti-Semitic statements made at the rally he came to support.

“I’m honest and I’m not denying that,” Feldman said. “I expect from other people to be honest and admit that there might be a reason that drove those people to say those things. I do choose to understand all of these statements.”

One of the protesters wearing the head-garb of a terrorist burned an Israeli flag and was joined by one of the “Neturei Karta” who stomped on the flag while dancing with the man.

The allegedly Jewish man carried a sign referring to Israel as “the occupation”, and the Temple Mount, the holiest site in Judaism, by the Arabic misnomer “al Aqsa.”

Similar anti-Israel protests were held around the world in Canada, Italy, and London.

This protest comes ten days after a similar rally in Brooklyn called to globalize the Intifada.