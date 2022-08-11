WATCH: Caroline Glick: Israel’s biggest problem is America’s appeasement of Iran

Share this article











Was the IDF’s latest conflict with Palestinian Islamic Jihad part and parcel of Israel’s ongoing “war between wars” against Iran?

And how does this tie into the “ideological war” being waged over who controls the levers of power in America?

To dissect the recent fighting between the Jewish state and terrorists in the Gaza Strip, and what it reveals about the Israel-U.S. relationship, Caroline Glick on this week’s episode of “Mideast News Hour” hosts Michael Doran, a former senior member of the National Security Council under George W. Bush who is now at the Hudson Institute in Washington, D.C.

On the backdrop of the recent military exchange, Doran described the United States as being entrenched in an “ideological war”—with who maintains power over the country hanging in the balance.