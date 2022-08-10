Saudi Arabia, UAE criticize Palestinian Islamic Jihad rocket attack on Israel

A cartoon in the Saudi daily “Al-Iqtisadiyya”: Iran says, “I will liberate Jerusalem," while showing Israel a note stating that it should not believe its statements, Aug. 8, 2022. Credit: MEMRI.

Following the military conflict between the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) and Israel from Aug. 5-7, criticism was leveled in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates against the terror organization entrenched in the Gaza Strip, appearing in both the press and social media.

According to a report by MEMRI, critics claimed, among other things, that the PIJ is an Iranian proxy organization acting for the benefit of Iranian interests and thus inflicting suffering on Gaza residents. Further, they argued that the conflict erupted due to Iran’s desire to expedite nuclear talks in Vienna. One writer criticized the launch of Iranian missiles from within the civilian population in Gaza.