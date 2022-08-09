THE ISRAEL GUYS: 1,000 Rockets fired at Israel From Gaza in three days

Share this article











The terrorist organization, Islamic Jihad, has launched nearly 1,000 rockets and mortars at Israel from Gaza in just 3 days. The Israeli military struck more than 140 Islamic Jihad targets in Gaza, eliminating much of the terrorist’s senior leadership. During the conflict, Islamic Jihad shot a faulty rocket towards Israel which landed inside of Gaza killing 3 Palestinian children, and displaying these terrorists’ complete disregard for human life. On the opposite side, Israel repeatedly delayed an airstrike on one of the top terrorist leaders in Gaza because there were innocent Palestinian children playing nearby the building.