Palestinian Islamic Jihad leader from Tehran: ‘Zionist entity will be annihilated’

Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) leader Ziyad Nakhalah stated on Mayadeen TV (Lebanon) on Aug. 5 that the “Zionist entity“ will be destroyed, and that the Palestinians must continue fighting and being patient.

According to the video published by MEMRI, Nakhalah claimed that there are no “red lines” in the current conflict between Israel and the PIJ, which he described as a “survival war.” Nakhalah spoke from Tehran.

“This is a time for prolonged fighting. The Zionist entity initiated this aggression, and it should expect us to fight non-stop, until victory, inshallah [God-willing],” said Nakhalah.

“Palestine is our land, and we will fight to regain it, no matter how long it takes. These are the goals for which we are fighting, and this is the will of the Palestinian people. The Palestinians will continue to adhere to their resistance,” he continued.

Meanwhile, Israel has gradually begun lifting security restrictions on southern Israel and on the Gaza-Israel border crossings as a ceasefire with the Palestinian Islamic Jihad continued to hold on Monday.