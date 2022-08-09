PM Lapid: “IDF dealt devastating blow to enemy”

Israeli soldiers seen near IDF tanks stationed near the Israeli Gaza border on August 05, 2022. Photo by Tomer Neuberg/Flash90 *** Local Caption *** òæä ãøåí âáåì çééì çééìéí èð÷ ùèç ëéðåñ èð÷éí

In his first public statements since the ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad in the Gaza Strip, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid characterized the successes of the Israeli Defense Forces in “Operation Breaking Dawn,” as well as outlined his plans for the future of Gaza.

Lapid said during a prime-time press conference on Monday that the IDF achieved its objectives during the operation and restored deterrence to Gaza.

He also defended the IDF’s use of force but said that the IDF made a special effort to prevent civilian casualties.

“The State of Israel will not apologize for protecting its residents using force, but the death of innocents, especially children, is heartbreaking,” he said, according to The Times of Israel.

He added that Israel will protect itself, but that Gazans had “another way” in which they can go to provide a livelihood and a life of dignity for everyone who wants to live in peace.