Israel365 leads effort to provide desperately needed bomb shelters before next round of rockets

On Friday, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad launched a murderous three-day assault on Israel, launching nearly 1,000 rockets targeting civilian centers from Tel Aviv to the communities surrounding Jerusalem and Beersheba. The hardest hit were the communities in the south of Israel. The Iron Dome air defense system intercepted some 300 projectiles, according to the data. The military said the Iron Dome demonstrated a 96 percent success rate at intercepting projectiles fired toward populated areas.

A ceasefire took effect at 11:30 PM on Monday night but the PIJ has already announced they will not honor it if Israel does not release terrorists from jail, a concession the Israeli government is unwilling to make. In any case, rocket fire continued for at least twenty minutes after the agreed-upon deadline.

Taking previous ceasefires as an example, the IDF continued to enforce restrictions on gatherings and outdoor activities in areas threatened by the rockets.

One man was lightly injured Sunday evening by a rocket that hit an industrial zone in Ashkelon. There were power outages in some southern towns due to another rocket hitting electrical lines in the area. The Defense Ministry said that three mortars also hit the Erez Crossing between Israel and Gaza. Three Israelis were wounded by shrapnel, and others were forced to shelter from barrages of rockets fired from Gaza.

Israeli law requires all new buildings to have a protected space but an article in the Times of Israel summarizing the attacks lamented that despite the ongoing threat, many residents in at-risk areas still do not have access to adequate shelters. A 2020 comptroller report found that nearly 30 percent of Israeli citizens do not have access to functioning bomb shelters near their homes, including over a quarter of a million people who live near the borders with the Gaza Strip and Lebanon.

Tragically, rocket attacks from Gaza have become a regular occurrence, only increasing with time. In 2012, over 2,200 rockets were fired at Israel and two years later, 2,800 rockets and an additional 1,700 mortars were fired at Israel. The attacks continued, culminating in May 2021 when more than 4,340 rockets were fired toward Sderot, Ashkelon, Ashdod, Jerusalem and other communities. Ten Israelis were killed. By 21 May, when a ceasefire came into effect, at least 4,000 rockets had been fired from the Gaza Strip towards Israel.

The reality is that early warning systems give residents in southern Israel about 15 seconds to get to a protected shelter. Communities that are on the border have even less time, sometimes as little as seven seconds. Residents are frequently required to seek shelter while distant from any indoor protected space.

Israel365 has committed to providing protection for these southern communities. This protection comes in several forms. For older buildings that do not have a built-in shelter, a fortified room can be added. For open spaces, cube shelters provide protection from rockets for up to 20 adults. Bell shelters can hold up to 12 adults. The shelters can be moved and placed precisely where they are needed, providing protection where there is none.

On Thursday, Israel365 is placing a cube shelter in Kibbutz Gvar’am located about five miles from the Gaza border. It has been targeted by Hamas rockets for many years and in 2008, a rocket killed a resident of the kibbutz. It should be remembered that the kibbutz is susceptible to rockets that directly target it as well as shortfalls from attacks targeting cities in the heart of Israel. Also, the Iron Dome shoots down incoming rockets over the kibbutz.



