IDF footage shows ‘beyond doubt’ that misfired Islamic Jihad rocket killed children in Gaza

A picture shows rockets being fired by Islamic Jihad toward Israel from the Gaza Strip, on August 5, 2022. Photo by Attia Muhammed/Flash90 *** Local Caption *** ??? ????? ??? ???????? ???? ?'???? ???????

Share this article











The Israel Defense Forces on Saturday night released footage it claims shows a Palestinian Islamic Jihad rocket misfiring and causing an explosion in a residential area of Jabalya that reportedly killed numerous people, including four children.

The rocket was launched at 6:51 p.m. local time, according to the IDF, and was detected by the military’s ballistic missile defense center. PIJ is experiencing an average of 20% misfired rockets, according to the military.

As of Sunday morning, terrorists from Gaza had fired some 600 projectiles towards the Jewish state since the IDF launched “Operation Breaking Dawn” on Friday afternoon.

More than 100 of these rockets fell short in Gaza, killing at least nine people, according to the IDF.

8 seconds video shows what killed the 4 children in #GazaUnderAttack.

The rocket is fired from #Jeblia camp in the Gaza Strip, goes up and then falls and blows up within the buildings.

It’s a Palestinian rocket that hits Palestinian civilians. pic.twitter.com/dY9QYN6c0a — Ariel Kahana אריאל כהנא (@arik3000) August 6, 2022

The Public Diplomacy Directorate in the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office released a statement countering reports that the event in Jabalya was the result of Israeli military activity.

“We have in our possession videos that prove beyond a shadow of a doubt that this incident was not the result of an Israel Defense Forces strike,” said the statement, adding, “It has been irrefutably proven that this … was the result of the misfiring of a rocket launched by Islamic Jihad. All fire by the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization is a double war crime: It is shooting at civilians, and using Gazan civilians as human shields.”

Following the reports of the tragic events in Jabaliya, the IDF concluded an in-depth debrief. Based on all the IDF systems data, it appears that this event is the outcome of an Islamic Jihad rocket misfire. We did not conduct any activities in Jabaliya at the time of the event. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) August 6, 2022