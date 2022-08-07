Cutting off the head of the snake: IDF claims all heads of Islamic Jihad killed

A Palestinian fighter of the Al-Quds brigades, the military wing of Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ), seen inside a military tunnel in Beit Hanun, in the Gaza Strip, on May 18, 2022. Photo by Attia Muhammed/Flash90

On Saturday night, Head of the Operations Directorate Maj.-Gen. Oded Basiuk confirmed that senior Islamic Jihad operative Khaled Mansour had been eliminated in an IDF strike. He added that “according to our intelligence…all of the senior security operatives of Gaza’s Islamic Jihad have been eliminated.”

Minister of Defense Benny Gantz visited an Iron Dome battery on Saturday and commented on the situation.

“Islamic Jihad leaders lounge abroad in restaurants and hotels in Tehran, Syria, and Lebanon. They are disconnected from the Palestinian people and they seriously harm the lives of the Gazan people. They too will have to pay the price. The IRGC [the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, a branch of the Iranian Armed Forces which supports Islamic Jihad], will not pay the salaries of Gaza residents,” Gantz said.