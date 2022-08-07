Cutting off the head of the snake: IDF claims all heads of Islamic Jihad killed

On Saturday night, Head of the Operations Directorate Maj.-Gen. Oded Basiuk confirmed that senior Islamic Jihad operative Khaled Mansour had been eliminated in an IDF strike. He added that “according to our intelligence…all of the senior security operatives of Gaza’s Islamic Jihad have been eliminated.”
This is Khaled Mansour. As the Islamic Jihad’s Southern Gaza Division Commander, he was responsible for dozens of terrorist attacks against Israeli civilians & soldiers.
Last night, he was targeted & killed by IDF aircraft.
We will continue to act against any threat to Israel. pic.twitter.com/lhbNib3Sns
— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) August 7, 2022
Last week, the IDF arrested the terror group’s leader in Judea and Samaria.
Minister of Defense Benny Gantz visited an Iron Dome battery on Saturday and commented on the situation.
“Islamic Jihad leaders lounge abroad in restaurants and hotels in Tehran, Syria, and Lebanon. They are disconnected from the Palestinian people and they seriously harm the lives of the Gazan people. They too will have to pay the price. The IRGC [the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, a branch of the Iranian Armed Forces which supports Islamic Jihad], will not pay the salaries of Gaza residents,” Gantz said.