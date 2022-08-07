Color Red Sirens in Jerusalem as Jews mourn destruction of Temple

Illustrative: An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish man prays at the Western Wall. (Abir Sultan/Flash90)

As Jews mourned the destruction of the Temples on Tisha B’Av on Sunday morning, sirens sounded around Jerusalem warning of incoming rockets from Gaza and initial reports claim Iron Dome interceptions in the area.

Several Iron Dome interceptions in the outskirts of Jerusalem. (Pics: בט”ש וחירום) pic.twitter.com/pn6OM5opQ2 — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) August 7, 2022

At the same time, another barrage of rockets was fired at communities close to the Gaza border.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries in either location.

Police in Jerusalem are on high alert, particularly in the Old City and near the Temple Mount as Jews crowd the city for prayers.



