Aug 07, 2022
Color Red Sirens in Jerusalem as Jews mourn destruction of Temple

Aug 7, 2022

But when the angel extended his hand against Yerushalayim to destroy it, Hashem renounced further punishment and said to the angel who was destroying the people, “Enough! Stay your hand!” The angel of Hashem was then by the threshing floor of Araunah the Jebusite. Samuel 24:16 (The Israel BibleTM)

Illustrative: An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish man prays at the Western Wall. (Abir Sultan/Flash90)

As Jews mourned the destruction of the Temples on Tisha B’Av on Sunday morning, sirens sounded around Jerusalem warning of incoming rockets from Gaza and initial reports claim Iron Dome interceptions in the area.

At the same time, another barrage of rockets was fired at communities close to the Gaza border.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries in either location.

Police in Jerusalem are on high alert, particularly in the Old City and near the Temple Mount as Jews crowd the city for prayers.


