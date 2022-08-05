Aug 05, 2022
WATCH: Divine anger? Lightning strike at White House, Four people in critical condition

by | Aug 5, 2022 | Biblical News

And Hashem will manifest Himself to them, And His arrows shall flash like lightning; My Hashem shall sound the shofar And advance in a stormy tempest. Zechariah 9:14 (The Israel BibleTM)

Lightning bolts of approaching thunderstorm over residential buildings (Shutterstock)

Four people were critically injured in a lightning strike on Thursday evening at Lafayette Park directly across the street from the White House.

Vito Maggiolo, a spokesperson for DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services, said in a news conference Thursday evening.

“All four were suffering critical, life-threatening injuries,” when help arrived, said Maggiolo, who was unable to provide additional details about the incident or the victims’ conditions.

The victims, two men and two women, were reportedly under a tree when they were hit.

A severe thunderstorm hit the DC region around 7 p.m. EST Thursday. A portion of the park remained closed Thursday evening with emergency crews at the scene.

Lightning is a sign of divine anger, as described throughout the Bible, most notably by the Prophet Zechariah:

And Hashem will manifest Himself to them, And His arrows shall flash like lightning; My Hashem shall sound the shofar And advance in a stormy tempest. Zechariah 9:14

The lightning strike took place while President Biden remained in an extended quarantine due to COVID-19.

 

