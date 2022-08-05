WATCH: Divine anger? Lightning strike at White House, Four people in critical condition

Share this article











Four people were critically injured in a lightning strike on Thursday evening at Lafayette Park directly across the street from the White House.

Vito Maggiolo, a spokesperson for DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services, said in a news conference Thursday evening.

“All four were suffering critical, life-threatening injuries,” when help arrived, said Maggiolo, who was unable to provide additional details about the incident or the victims’ conditions.

Update Lafayette Park lightning strike. #DCsBravest transported 2 adult males & 2 adult females to area hospitals. All had critical life threatening injuries. — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) August 4, 2022

The victims, two men and two women, were reportedly under a tree when they were hit.

A severe thunderstorm hit the DC region around 7 p.m. EST Thursday. A portion of the park remained closed Thursday evening with emergency crews at the scene.

The lightning strike took place while President Biden remained in an extended quarantine due to COVID-19.