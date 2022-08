Share this article











Israel Arrested an Islamic Jihad terror leader this past Monday. Religious Zionism and Otzma Yehudit are nearing an agreement on a joint run for the upcoming elections. The Palestinian Authority is raising the salaries of the four terrorists who bombed the Hebrew University in 2002. Prime Minister Yair Lapid is calling on the UN to disband the UN Human Rights Council’s Commission of Inquiry after all three members made some very anti-semitic statements.