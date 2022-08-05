Aug 05, 2022
WATCH: Hezbollah threatens Israel’s Karish gas field

Aug 5, 2022

Thus He will judge among the nations And arbitrate for the many peoples, And they shall beat their swords into plowshares And their spears into pruning hooks: Nation shall not take up Sword against nation; They shall never again know war. Isaiah 2:4 (The Israel BibleTM)

A video produced by the Lebanese terror group Hezbollah and released on July 31 threatened the Karish offshore natural gas and oil field in the northern part of Israel’s Exclusive Economic Zone.

It was posted on the Arabic website Central-Media.org, according to a report by MEMRI.

The Arendal Spirit platform, the Energean power FPSO and the Stena Icemax drill ship are all shown in the video, along with their coordinates.

Captions in Arabic and Hebrew state that these targets are within the missile range of Hezbollah. Hezbollah surveillance allegedly captured the images between June 9 and July 30.

Local media reported that Israeli defense officials warned on Wednesday that failure to resolve a long-standing maritime-border dispute with Lebanon could prompt Hezbollah to initiate a conflict with the Jewish state.

