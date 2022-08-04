5 Intact Jugs from Talmudic Period Found in Shiloh

Share this article











Five large clay jars were found intact in the archaeological dig in Shiloh. The jugs were found lined up approximately 20 inches underground in a large room under the floor, most likely to keep them cool during storage. This kept them intact as well. The condition of the jugs implies that the area was vacated abruptly, with residents not having enough time to collect their belongings. The jugs are believed to be from the period of the Talmud (200-400 CE).

The excavation was led by Dr. Reut Ben Aryeh, a resident of Shiloh. The goal of the work is to locate the southern wall of ancient Shiloh and the entrance to the city.

The excavation also discovered a number of coins, a key beleived to have been used to unlock a chest, and wooden dice identical in shape to dice used today.

The discoveries were presented at the 12th Shiloh Conference to mark a century since the site was first excavated, along with other research.

The site was active, from the Bronze Age to the Ottoman Empire and archaeologists have disccovered findings from the Hellenistic, Roman, Byzantine, and Early Muslim periods. Head of the Mateh Binyamin Regional Council Yisrael Gantz said, “We are privileged to expose finds that are proof of our ties to the Judea and Samaria region and this entire land. The discoveries here give meaning to our daily work to develop this part of the country. There is nothing more exciting than the palpable understanding of how we are continuing our forefathers’ lives here. This is the eternal story of the Jewish people, and that story gives us strength. “Thank you to the staff at the ancient Shiloh site, the archaeological officer in the IDF Civil Administration, and Dr. Scott Stripling for his work to help the site succeed,” Gantz said.

In 2017, archaeologists found a similar cache of ten jugs. Among the jugs, the also found a goblet known as a kobaat, a type of ritual chalice indicating a connection with the Tabernacle.