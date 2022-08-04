‘American Jews think they are Christians without Jesus’

Share this article











David Graizbord, associate director of Judaic Studies at University of Arizona, talks with Adam Scott Bellos, the pair enjoy a conversation about the state of American Jewry.

Graizbord explains that “being a Zionist is increasingly unpopular” in the United States, and that it carries for young Jews “a tremendous stigma.”

He explains how it has been easier for Jews to “pass incognito” in American society as white until recently; Jews are now being labeled as having “white privilege” and therefore evil.

“For many Jews in the U.S., to be a Jew means to uphold the Golden Rule and embrace the BDS paradigm of Jewish identity: Bagels, davening and Seinfeld,” he said.

