Israeli president calls for investigation of alleged sex abuse at Gilboa Prison

Israeli President Isaac Herzog called on Tuesday for an investigation into allegations that the commanders of a maximum security prison “pimped” female guards to prisoners.
“Hearing the testimonies of the female prison guards in recent days, I am filled with shock and pain, and I feel sick,” Herzog said in a statement. “We must investigate these cases in depth, so that everyone responsible is held accountable with the fullest severity. That is our obligation.”
Last week, a former soldier who served as a guard in the Gilboa Prison in northern Israel wrote an online post under a pseudonym accusing her superior of repeatedly “handing her over” to be raped and sexually assaulted by a Palestinian inmate a few years ago.
On Monday, an Israel Prison Service (IPS) officer was questioned under caution in connection with the allegations.