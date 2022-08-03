Israeli president calls for investigation of alleged sex abuse at Gilboa Prison

Israeli president Isaac Herzog speaks at the Israel Bar Associan's Justice conference held at the David Intercontinental in Tel Aviv, September 02, 2021. Photo by Avshalom Sassoni/FLASH90

Israeli President Isaac Herzog called on Tuesday for an investigation into allegations that the commanders of a maximum security prison “pimped” female guards to prisoners.

“Hearing the testimonies of the female prison guards in recent days, I am filled with shock and pain, and I feel sick,” Herzog said in a statement. “We must investigate these cases in depth, so that everyone responsible is held accountable with the fullest severity. That is our obligation.”

Last week, a former soldier who served as a guard in the Gilboa Prison in northern Israel wrote an online post under a pseudonym accusing her superior of repeatedly “handing her over” to be raped and sexually assaulted by a Palestinian inmate a few years ago.

On Monday, an Israel Prison Service (IPS) officer was questioned under caution in connection with the allegations.