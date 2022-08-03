Colel Chabad Sends Underprivileged Israeli Kids to Camp

Children participate in surfing classes at the Carmel beach in Haifa, during summer holidays. Photo by Anat Hermony/FLASH90

For most Israeli children, summer camps are a luxury for both parents and their offspring. Parents enjoy a break while children enjoy a fun summer experience.

For children raised in single-parent homes, summer camp isn’t a luxury. It’s a necessity. That’s because single parents need to go to work to put food on the table and are often unable to find a solution for their children.

Kids from single-parent households are often left to their own devices. Many end up on some of Israel’s most dangerous streets, where crime is rampant among juveniles, and boredom can easily lead to illicit activities.

One organization wants to make sure that never happens. Colel Chabad, a charitable organization better known for delivering food to Israeli families suffering from food insecurity, has now enabled at-risk youth to attend such summer camps.

This is a vital service for Israeli kids living in urban squalor. They need the type of structured education that summer camp can give them. That’s because it’s the only safe refuge from high-crime neighborhoods and boredom, which can also lead to criminal activity.

Each summer, Colel Chabad offers scholarships that send hundreds of at-risk youth to summer camps throughout Israel. They can enjoy several weeks of fun, fresh air, and hands-on education there.

These summer camps provide their campers with structured schedules filled with entertaining activities such as swimming, sports, and arts and crafts. Additionally, these camps offer educational field trips and life skills.

Every child deserves a summer of fun…even poor kids in Israel.

Can you help send an underprivileged Israeli child to a summer camp?

If you can, please consider donating to Colel Chabad today.