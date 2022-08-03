The Holy Temple! Will it Change Your Life?

Share this article











In the lead-up to the 9th of Av, the Temple Institute recently took to the streets of Jerusalem and Tel Aviv and asked the question: “What would building the Holy Temple mean to you?”

The organization asked Israelis and tourists alike: men, women, older people and younger, religious and not religious, and were amazed at their answers. Everyone took time to think, to take a deep breath, and to answer us honestly, some with great hope and anticipation, some with skepticism and trepidation, but all with sincerity and heart.

The institute is now asking the video’s viewers: “What would building the Holy Temple mean to you?” “If you woke up tomorrow and the Holy Temple was built, how would it change your life?” “Will it bring peace to the world?”