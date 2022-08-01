Iran threatens to turn NYC into a “heap of rubble from Hell”

Share this article











In a recent video on an Iranian Telegram account, the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) posted a video describing the program transforming Iran’s “peaceful” nuclear program into a weapons program. In the video, the IRGC vowed to retaliate against any threat by turning New York City into a “heap of rubble from Hell.”

The Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI), which monitors, translates, and analyzes what Arabs and other anti-Western forces, published a report on Friday citing a post on the IRGC-affiliated Bisimchi Media Telegram channel featuring a video titled “When Will Iran’s Nuclear Bombs Wake Up from Their Sleep?”

The video describes “Project Emad,”; the plan to transform Iran’s “peaceful” nuclear project into an “atomic military program” in the event of an Israeli or Western attack.

The video depicts “uranium enrichment in secret facilities in Fordo Desert,” which, the narrator claims, “have struck fear and horror in the hearts of the Westerners and the Zionist regime.” The movie claims that Iran is “one step away from a nuclear breakthrough and joining the countries that have nuclear weapons.”

The narrator claims that Iran can “in the blink of an eye transform Iran’s peaceful nuclear program into an atomic military program and make the nightmare of Israel and the West come true.”

The narrator claims that the Fordo nuclear installation can withstand an attack by a Bunker Buster bomb or even a nuclear bomb.

The narrator also claims that the US is “very cautious in its positions towards Iran” due to its intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs), which can turn New York City “into a heap of rubble from hell.”

The Biden administration has been working to revive the 2015 Obama-brokered Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), known as the Iran nuclear deal. Agreeing to the deal revived the Iranian economy, fueling Iran’s regional expansionism and proxy terrorist efforts in Syria, Lebanon, Gaza, and Yemen. The deal would have greenlighted an Iranian nuclear weapons program beginning in 2025. Trump withdrew the US from the deal in 2017.

According to media reports, Iran announced that they are currently prepared to sign a draft of the JCPOA recently presented by European Union diplomat Josep Borrell.